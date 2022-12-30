Skip to main content
Where To Watch Wolves v Manchester United, Premier League, Kick Off Time & Live Stream

Here is where you can watch Wolves take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The final games of 2022 take place over this weekend as Manchester United travel away to Wolves on Saturday lunch time. United returned to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest with an emphatic win.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred were all on the score sheet as Erik Ten Hag’s men dominated at Old Trafford. United will need to continue their winning ways if they are to continue the hunt for a top four finish.

It seems unlikely that many changes will be made by Ten Hag ahead of the game on Saturday. There are no new injuries to report but United could be handed a boost with the return of certain players.

Lisandro Martinez returned to training this week following his World Cup triumph with Argentina. The Argentine centre back would be a huge addition for United on Saturday.

Diogo Dalot has returned to training but it doesn’t seem that the right back will return for the upcoming game. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be set to start consecutive Premier League games.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm in the United Kingdom and will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 or via BT Sport on the Sky Go web app.

