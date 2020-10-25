Why Manchester United drew 0-0 against Chelsea

After the mid-week heroics against Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United exposed the fans to a dreadfully flat performance tonight against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC.

Tactical/Team Selection:

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær opted to field the same starting eleven that faced Newcastle United last week in the Red Devil’s 4-1 victory over the Tyneside club, after saying to the press that he wished to reward players who’d put in good performances as of late with starts. This is where the issues begin.

Against Newcastle, Manchester United were not terrible, but weren’t in any way threatening until the substitutions of new £40million signing Donny Van De Beek, Paul Pogba, and Nemanja Matic. This pattern repeated itself against Chelsea, as Manchester United failed to create chances pre-substitutions.

As Ole said, he wanted to reward players who had played well in recent games, and against PSG both Fred and McTominay were vital to nullifying the Parisians attack. So, I can understand to a degree the logic in playing them against a team like Chelsea, who are supposed to be full of attacking dynamism, with new boys Timo Werner and Kai Havertz (the latter costing £62million as a base fee in case you weren’t aware) on the pitch, alongside Christian Pulisic, with another new attacking signing Hakim Ziyech coming off the bench.

However, with the power of hindsight, we can safely say this proved to be the wrong move. Manchester United majorly lacked some magic in the final third during the first half, treating the fans to a poor creative showing, with an ageing Juan Mata, and Bruno Fernandes being the only real creative outlets.

Mata is great, but the combination of his lack of pace and Chelsea deploying a 5 at the back formation made it easy to always put a body on him and limit his effectiveness, leaving Bruno to suffer a similar fate as to what Pogba has for years at Manchester United, where he is the only real top-level playmaker on the pitch, meaning once he was shut down, Manchester United were.

When Bruno or Mata could get on the ball, their options weren’t exactly plentiful, with Marcus Rashford attempting to get in behind 3 centre-backs, and Dan James being about as useful as the current UK Government at feeding children; the attacking potential for Manchester United was poor.

I’m no tactician, there is a reason Solskjær is the manager of Manchester United, and I’m sat in my bedroom writing this. However, this issue of balancing defensive stability whilst maintaining some form of attacking prowess could have been solved by playing the 5 or 3 at the back system (whatever you want to call it) like Solskjær deployed against Paris Saint-Germain.

We have a tough run of fixtures so I can understand resting players like Tuanzebe who has just come back from a long-term injury, and that may be the reason he opted against this system, but playing a 5 at the back system (like the one listed below), with 2 strikers would’ve allowed for defensive stability, creativity and an ability to split Chelsea’s 3 centre-backs.

GK: De Gea

CB: Shaw, Maguire, Lindelӧf (or Tuanzebe for any of them)

RWB: Wan-Bissaka

LWB: Telles

CDM: Matic

CM: Pogba/Van De Beek, Fernandes

ST: Rashford, Cavani/Greenwood

With Matic near exclusively sitting in front of the defence, and Fernandes/Van De Beek known to be hard workers who trackback, and an extra man in defence (despite tonight’s line-up not being bad defensively), this line-up could be equally as good defensively.

It could also allow there to be more creation with Telles out wide, Fernandes, Paul Pogba (or Van De Beek), and though not as substantial as those previously mentioned, such a formation could utilise what creative abilities the strikers selected have, as this team would allow for more attacking interplay and options. Then with having 2 strikers, it is also much easier to find gaps in between and break apart Chelsea’s 3-man centre-back line.

Overall, it feels like Ole might have missed the mark with his selection tonight.

Effort: A Lack of Desire

Manchester United never looked out of this game, but that wasn’t due to a fierce battle of tenacity displayed by both sides, more so what felt like a lack of true hunger from either team to go in for the kill and finish this game off. Towards the end of the game, both Manchester United and Chelsea had spells where they looked more likely to score than the other team, but not to the degree where you thought “this game is going to be over if we give them one more chance”.

As Gary Neville noted on his commentary of the fixture, there was a real lack of urgency in the game, particularly from Manchester United at spells, that was really only corrected past the 85th minute, which is sadly too little too late, against a rare (for this season) well organised Chelsea defensive line.

No one player truly took the game by the scruff of its neck, attempting to drag their team to victory. It can be argued that likes of Fernandes and Rashford tried, but their efforts weren’t enough today.

This Article Isn't Called 'Why We Lost':

Despite potentially feeling like a loss, as Chelsea didn’t offer much in the attacking department, meaning the game was arguably there for the taking, Manchester United did earn a point today, due to the defensive efforts of the likes of Victor Lindelӧf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The backline worked hard, did their job and not much more could have really been asked of them. The reason this wasn’t a win was due to Manchester United’s performance at the opposite end of the field, so credit is due where credit is due, the backline put a shift in tonight.

Overall, Manchester United had the ability to overcome this Chelsea team tonight, but a point against one of the better teams in the Premier League is nothing to be upset about, especially as we face more challenges in our next fixtures in the league and in Europe.