Chris Wilder 'wouldn't bet against' United in top-four race

Chris Wilder has heaped praise on Manchester United ahead of taking his Sheffield United side to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

The Blades have been the Premier League's surprise package this season and are battling United for Champions League qualification with eight Premier League games to go.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side currently sit in fifth, just two points ahead of Sheffield United ahead of a meeting that, if it's anything like the reverse fixture, won't be one to miss.

In his pre-match press conference, Wilder was full of praise for United and backed the Reds to push for a top-four finish:

“All I know is that they had a behind-closed-doors game about 10 days ago and about three or four players didn’t get in the 22 that would get in the majority of PL clubs - amazing club. They’ve got great players and a great academy, an excellent manager and staff, and this is as tough as it gets. A couple of players are back from injury that wouldn’t have played against us, so they’re at their strongest in terms of personnel. Quite rightly they’re pushing for the top four and even higher, and I wouldn’t bet against them.”

United are pressuring Chelsea, who are currently five points ahead in fourth but face Manchester City next time out.

A win for United over the Yorkshire club on Wednesday and the gap could be closed to just two points.

