Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Chris Wilder 'wouldn't bet against' United in top-four race

Alex Turk

Chris Wilder has heaped praise on Manchester United ahead of taking his Sheffield United side to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

The Blades have been the Premier League's surprise package this season and are battling United for Champions League qualification with eight Premier League games to go.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side currently sit in fifth, just two points ahead of Sheffield United ahead of a meeting that, if it's anything like the reverse fixture, won't be one to miss.

In his pre-match press conference, Wilder was full of praise for United and backed the Reds to push for a top-four finish:

“All I know is that they had a behind-closed-doors game about 10 days ago and about three or four players didn’t get in the 22 that would get in the majority of PL clubs - amazing club. They’ve got great players and a great academy, an excellent manager and staff, and this is as tough as it gets. A couple of players are back from injury that wouldn’t have played against us, so they’re at their strongest in terms of personnel. Quite rightly they’re pushing for the top four and even higher, and I wouldn’t bet against them.”

United are pressuring Chelsea, who are currently five points ahead in fourth but face Manchester City next time out.

A win for United over the Yorkshire club on Wednesday and the gap could be closed to just two points.

Be sure to catch up with the latest United news in Tuesday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, after Scott McTominay extended terms with the club:

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready for 'mental' Old Trafford challenge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed playing in front of no fans at Old Trafford will present a 'different mental challenge' for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Scott McTominay signs new long-term United contract

Scott McTominay has signed a new contract at Manchester United until 2025, with the option of a further year.

Alex Turk

Dortmund now ready to accept £90m for Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly prepared to lower their valuation of Jadon Sancho, with Manchester United now having to pay £90million.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes vs Tottenham (A)

We crunch the numbers from Bruno Fernandes' Man of the Match performance as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur.

Alex Turk

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: A Tactical Review

Manchester United gained a valuable point in what was a crucial tie in the race for the top four against Tottenham Hotspur. Today, we give a statistical analysis, highlighting areas of strength and places which need improvement.

OmarGarrick

Player Ratings: Tottenham (A)

How did Alex Turk rate the Manchester United players during Friday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur?

Alex Turk

Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

How will Manchester United line-up in Friday's Premier League clash away at Tottenham Hotspur?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Mourinho reveals three key stars set to start against United

Jose Mourinho has revealed three crucial Tottenham Hotspur players will return from injury and start against Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer confirms defensive duo will miss Tottenham visit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United will be without two defenders against Tottenham Hotspur through injury.

Alex Turk

UEFA outlines plans for Europa League completion

UEFA has outlined a plan to complete this season's Europa League campaign, with Manchester all-but through to the quarter-finals.

Alex Turk