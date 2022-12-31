Wolves v Manchester United Confirmed Lineups and Team News, Premier League

The final Manchester United game of 2022 takes place on the final day of the year as the Red Devils travel to face Wolves in the Premier League. Here you can find the confirmed lineups and team news.

United were victorious in their last game as they saw off Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s men were dominant against the newly promoted side and will be looking to continue their winning ways.

Ten Hag isn’t expected to change much surrounding his starting eleven but could include Lisandro Martinez who has just returned from Argentina’s World Cup winning celebrations. The centre back has been back in training this week.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Marcus Rashford is expected to start following his fine performance in the midweek game. Anthony Martial is also expected to feature from the off.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be in line to start a second consecutive Premier League game following his recent performances. Diogo Dalot is also said to be out of this game despite returning to training this week.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday in the United Kingdom and will be available to watch via BT Sport. Below you can find the United starting eleven for the game.

*Lineup to be announced*

