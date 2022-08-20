Brazilian Midfielder Casemiro Shared His Feelings On Cristiano Ronaldo

Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo have been reunited at Manchester United after several years since the Portuguese shaped his new future at Serie A Tim with Juventus.

Both players had a fantastic spell when they shared the dressing room at Real Madrid and became great friends. The recently arrived Casemiro has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo amid his desire to leave Manchester United.

The 37-year-old is claimed to be determined to leave the club this summer, after just one season at Old Trafford. Despite the great season, the Striker performed in the last campaign, he has not been able to score in the present one and is having a hard time.

The Portuguese Forward is pushing for a move to a club that will play in the Champions League this year. However, with the arrival of Casemiro, Cristiano Ronaldo will be tempted to stay.

The Brazilian Midfielder is a confessed admirer of Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid believes 'CR7' is of the best footballers in the world and an excellent professional.

On top of that, back in 2018 the number 14 would say Cristiano Ronaldo deserved the Ballon d'Or, despite the award being handed to Luka Modric.

According to an interview from the Spanish media outlet AS that year (via Mirror), Casemiro said: "I think the year Luka has had has been spectacular. [But] I’d give it to Cristiano for everything he achieved last season."

"Speaking about Cristiano is… we’re always talking about him and I’ve got something I like to say which is: keep enjoying the best in the world and how he plays the game because what he does is unbelievable.

"The wonder goal he scored… he’s the best in the world. We have to keep enjoying his football, his goals, his hard work and his leadership in the dressing room. The longer he is with us, the better."

There is great appreciation between the two players and that will play an important role when they perform for Manchester United this season.

