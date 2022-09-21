Bruno Fernandes Opens Up On Marking And Moaning The Referees Every Game

The magician Bruno Fernandes has revealed the deepest side of his gameplay with detail and of course, this includes moaning to his rivals, especially the referees.

The Portuguese Midfielder has been very important for Manchester United in the last years breaking into the first team as soon as he got his feet on Old Trafford's pitch.

The 28-year-old has opened up regarding his way of behaving on the field where he truly enjoys speaking up to his colleagues, rivals and referees. The number 8 lives football that way.

According to an interview from The Athletic, Bruno Fernandes explained how it is to speak up to his teammates, referees and rivals every single match.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Regarding moaning at his rivals even if they were Portuguese Bruno said: “It’s who I am. What you see on the pitch is the Bruno who is passionate for the game, who will not give anything away.

"I can even fight with somebody who is my friend away from the pitch. I play against Wolves and there are many Portuguese players (in the Molineux squad) but if I have to kick them, I will kick them. If I have to moan at them, I will.

“I need that. I played many games where I was quiet, and nobody said anything about that. But I did not feel myself. I need it to feel alive. As for the part about moaning at referees. Honestly…”

When asked about his colleagues he cited an example with Tyrell Malacia about not passing the ball when Fernandes was completely free on the other side of the pitch, the number 8 added:

“I said, ‘Ty, just put your head up and look to the other side’, he was quite angry with me because I was talking to him. But he didn’t understand what I was saying.

"At the end of the game, I went up to him and put my hands on his head calmly and said, ‘When I talk to you, I am not shouting at you in a bad way, I am just asking you to switch the play’. He said, ‘Yeah, sorry, I was just tired'"

IMAGO / Sportimage

And when asked about the referees he said he likes to moan at them, also marking the space they occupy is a good way to get off the mark of a rival, the Midfielder said:

“Some of them like the way I am. They kind of joke about it sometimes. One of the referees said to me, ‘Bruno, all the time you are winning, you are such a good guy. But when you are losing or drawing, oh my god, you are a pain in my ass’. I want to be like that. I want the referee to feel that I am pressing him and always there talking to him.”

When talking about finding space Fernandes talked about the 'dead zone' which is where the referee is, the number 8 said:

“It is about finding the non-occupied areas, or sometimes the dead zones where nobody can see you or mark you. Or, if they do mark you, they will create more space in the middle of the pitch for other people.”

“Normally, I call these the ‘referee zone’,” he explained. “Because nobody marks the referee. Sometimes, this is what the coaches say to players who play between the lines, or the wingers who want to come inside, or the striker when he wants to drop."

The Manchester United star is smart and talented when performing and as you could notice, has many secrets under the sleeve that could help him out in different situations, Fernandes has adapted very well to Erik Ten Hag and is happy at United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon