Christian Eriksen Chosen As Manchester United September Player of the Month

Christian Eriksen has been named Manchester United Player of the Month of September according to the votes of the Red Devils supporters.

It is incredible to see how Eriksen has found his fit into the starting eleven seamlessly adapting to Erik Ten Hag's ideas and putting them into play. Now the Dane is full of confidence every day that passes he's improving more and more.

With 62 per cent of the votes, the number 14 has won the poll over Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, being the Dane International's second competitive month with Manchester United.

Scott McTominay has a lot to do with his success in the team as Christian Eriksen has found a great partnership in him being key for Erik Ten Hag's tactics at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old was very important for the victory against Arsenal at the Theatre of Dreams participating in both goals passing to Bruno Fernandes in the second goal and directly to Marcus Rashford in the third.

Eriksen also assisted Jadon Sancho on his goal against FC Sheriff at Moldova in the match valid for the UEFA Europa League where Manchester United recovered from the defeat against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

The number 14 is hands down one of the best if not the best signing of the summer window following his great performances under the Dutch manager. Hopefully, the Midfielder will continue to impress us with his magic playstyle.

