Cristiano Ronaldo Featured For Manchester United Win At Behind-Closed-Doors Match Against Halifax Town

According to reports, Manchester United faced the non-league side Halifax Town in a behind-closed-doors match for the players that did not have minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Cristiano Ronaldo was lined up for this game that was played at Carrington Training Complex.

The Portuguese player had to see the game against the Seagulls sitting from the bench and could only play from minute 53.

united atleti oslo norway

And instead played Christian Eriksen as a false nine, which clearly did not work as the Red Devils went to the dressing room losing 0-2 at the end of the first half.

Erik Ten Hag made this decision because the Striker had missed the entire pre-season preparation games having played only 45 minutes. 

The Dutchman said to MUTV after the match against Brighton when asked why he did not line Cristiano Ronaldo up since the start, he said: 

“It [Ronaldo’s fitness] takes time, you cannot force it.”

“He has had one week of training so is a little bit more and he has to do more to get fit. This game [against Brighton] will help him with 35/40 minutes.”

“Now we have one week and he will be better next week.”

The 52-year-old is in a hurry for Cristiano Ronaldo to get fit for the game against Brentford next weekend.

According to a report from The Daily Mail: Manchester United won 5-1 against Halifax.

The Red Devils starting eleven were:

Goalkeeper: Tom Heaton

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders: Donny Van De Beek, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho

