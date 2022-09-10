Erling Haaland Approached By Manchester United Fan While Walking Down The Street

Manchester City Star Erling Haaland has been approached by a United fan while he was walking down Chapel Street in Greater Manchester.

A video was uploaded yesterday on social media about Haaland enjoying a walk when suddenly a Red Devils' fan shouted from his car that the number 9 had joined the wrong club.

The fan said to Erling: 'You've come to the wrong side of Manchester.'

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Then Haaland responded calmly: 'They love me here', as he is going through a great scoring streak at Manchester City.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the fan then demonstrates that he wants the 22-year-old to arrive at Old Trafford, saying 'come to us next season United, you know it come on, see you in a bit Haaland.'

Lately Manchester United did not do so great losing their winning streak of four matches to Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League start, with a very questioned penalty kick and goal at the 59th minute.

On the other side, Manchester City crushed their group rivals Sevilla in an away game with a humiliating (0-4) from which two goals were courtesy of Erling Haaland.

The Citizens are looking even stronger than they did the last season despite not being in the first position in the table.

This is thanks to the Norweigan International that since his arrival to the Etihad, has scored 12 goals in only seven games, setting a Premier League and Champions League record.

The question here is, will the number 9 come to Manchester United one day? Only time will tell, meanwhile, the Red Devils will try their best to keep going up in the table to make it to Europe's most prestigious tournament the next season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon