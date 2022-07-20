Skip to main content

Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Gives His Opinion On Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Signing For Chelsea

According to recent reports, the former Liverpool star Glen Johnson gives his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Chelsea this summer.

The Portuguese striker came back to Manchester United from Juventus after a long time and when the Red Devils needed him the most.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Right after his arrival on the squad, the 37-year-old started scoring screamers and finished the season with 24 goals to his name.

Despite the good performance shown and his statements about staying at Manchester United until the end of his contract, the five-time European champion decided that he wanted to move.

Ronaldo is used to playing the UEFA Champions League every year since he was at Real Madrid, he enjoyed the tournament so much because he has won it more times than most players.

Also, the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo became disappointed by the Old Trafford side because of their lack of ambition in the transfer market. 

These made the Striker want to leave for a team that has Champions League football and that actually has the chance to win the tournament.

According to an interview from Genting Casino the former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson gave his opinion about CR7 signing for Chelsea this summer:

"It depends on why you're signing him. I don't think he would improve the starting 11 as he won't play every week."

"If you're buying him as a commercial deal though, then he's a big attraction so it would depend on why you are signing him."

