Gary Neville Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Said To Him Before Manchester United vs Liverpool

The former Manchester United Full-back Gary Neville held a brief conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese Striker was on his warm-up.

The former Defender has revealed the details from the conversation between him and 'CR7' before the Red Devils' victory over bitter rivals Liverpool (2-1) at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old started yesterday's match from the bench which happened to be the first victory of the season.

Neville and Ronaldo

The five-time European Champion came across the field to speak to Neville and his former teammate Roy Keane ahead of the kick-off.

Both former United players currently work for the Sky Sports punditry team for the televised football fixture conducting the pre-match analysis on the side of the pitch.

Once the number 7 noticed his former colleagues despite still going through his warm-up he jogged across the field to have a brief conversation with the two.

Although the conversation with Keane was recorded by the microphone the one with Neville was not as it was out of reach.

As a consequence, people started to wonder what they would be chatting about as the Striker's future is still uncertain and many believe Ronaldo will exit the club before the end of August.

According to a report from MEN, Gary Neville revealed what he and Ronaldo were saying in their brief conversation.

Cristiano Ronaldo said to Neville: "Are you good?"

To which Neville replied: "Yes, are you good?"

Ronaldo: "Yes"

Neville replied: "All the best"

Cristiano Ronaldo is a great human being and never forgets where he came from as well as the people who helped him to achieve what he has become today.

