Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Following Huge Summer Spending

The former Manchester United defender has described the signings of Antony and Casemiro as 'panic buys' in response to the disastrous start of the Premier League season where the Red Devils lost their first two games.

Neville accused the owners of trying to calm the fans with the unmeasured last-minute spending in the transfer market with the purchase of Antony from Ajax and Casemiro from Real Madrid for a combined total of 173 million Euros.

The considerable spending was an effort from the owners to try to turn around the bad league campaigns Manchester United has endured in the last years.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Old Trafford side's spending budget was originally intended to be around 150 to 160 million Euros during the transfer window but failed to end at 265 million Euros.

According to an interview for The Overlap, the former Right-back said: 'Obviously we've seen it before with the Glazer family – loads of trouble, protests building, invest the money to try and appease the fans and basically panic-buy.'

The Dutch manager had to see United getting two defeats in a row in his first two official matches with the Red Devils after this, Erik Ten Hag managed to win the club's next four games in a row to go from the bottom of the table to sit at the fifth position.

Neville added, 'The Casemiro and Antony bids came in two days before the Liverpool game, which was obviously a moment where they just needed to get players in.

'It wasn't the strategy at the start of the summer to spend the money they've spent.' said the former defender.

After the latest game played by Erik Ten Hag's side against Real Sociedad for the Europa League start, we could understand Gary Neville's words and his feelings as the two players started for Manchester United but they did not perform as planned.

