Lisandro Martinez Outperformed Virgil Van Dijk Since Premier League Start

Following a bad start to the Premier League season, many Manchester United supporters immediately started to point their fingers at Lisandro Martinez because of his low height not knowing what was going to happen after.

The 24-year-old is currently the shortest Centre-back in the Premier League at 5ft 9' and since his arrival has generated a lot of criticism from the media and fanbase.

When the first two games of the campaign were played, the Red Devils lost them and the media and supporters did not take long to start blaming Martinez because of his low height.

However, in the next two games, the Old Trafford side recovered by beating rivals Liverpool and Southampton a week later.

As a consequence Erik Ten Hag's side went up in the table from the 19th position to the current 8th, the next fixture will be an away game this Thursday against Leicester City.

When people looked back at Lisandro Martinez's performance the number 6 suddenly became the fanbase's favourite player and now is a candidate for Manchester United's August Player Of The Month.

According to a report from The Sportsman, after the rough Premier League start everyone questioned the Red Devils' decision of signing Lisandro Martinez. Now the Argentinian International is outperforming Virgil Van Dijk defensively.

This is barely the beginning, the former Ajax has a huge potential yet to be delivered in the Premier League with his low height not being a problem at all.

