Lisandro Martinez Voted As Man Of The Match By Manchester United Fans

Manchester United defeated Liverpool (2-1) in an extraordinary match where the Red Devils played an outstanding game overperforming Jurgen Klopp's side.

For this game, Erik Ten Hag had made four adjustments in the starting lineup dropping Fred, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instead of Shaw, Tyrell Malacia started as the Left-back. Raphael Varane replaced Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen played for Fred and Marcus Rashford for Cristiano Ronaldo.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Dutchman understood that he needed faster players running after the ball for 90 minutes and he made the right choice to win the three points.

Before the game against Liverpool, the Red Devils were sitting in 19th place on the table. Now Manchester United went up to the 14th.

Lisandro Martinez was voted by the United fans as the Man of the Match, this is fair and understandable as the Argentinian left everything he had on the pitch for the badge.

On several occasions, the 'butcher' blocked the Liverpool shots, even a possible own goal from Bruno Fernandes on the goal line.

The whole stadium applauded the 'licha' witnessing his sacrifice and great performance in the creation of offensive plays.

Martinez had a great synergy with Raphael Varane, the French Centre-back also blocked everything even the players despite earning a yellow card for that.

The future looks brighter for the Old Trafford side after this show, hopefully, the Reds continue to win the games ahead.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon