Manchester United August Player Of The Month | Vote For Your Favourite | Premier League

The Manchester United Official Website has opened its poll to supporters for the Player Of The Month of August 2022

Erik Ten Hag did not have the Premier League start he would have dreamed about as the supporters had to see Manchester United getting defeated by Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

However, soon the Red Devils were able to recover from their free fall by beating their rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford (2-1) and Southampton (0-1) at St. Mary's Stadium.

The 13-time Premier League Champions are currently sitting at the eighth position in the table, [Manchester] United will face Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Thursday seeking to continue with their winning streak.

Lisandro Martinez

Victories the Old Trafford side has achieved thanks to great overall performances but as always, there are selected players standing out from the rest and have been nominated for August Player Of The Month.

Among these three special footballers are Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia and you can choose your favourite in this link from the Red Devils' official Website. 



Lisandro Martinez Disputing The Ball With Che Adams At St. Mary's Stadium Southampton

Since his arrival, the Argentinian Centre-back was heavily criticized by the media and fanbase because of his limited height, Martinez is currently the shortest Centre-back in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, this fact has not stopped the former Ajax who has impressed everyone from the first minute played for Manchester United as the number 6 is yet to lose an aerial duel.

Lisandro has been named the man of the match twice in the last two games and has become for many fans their favourite player.

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane Disputing the ball with Roberto Firmino at Old Trafford

The last season the Frenchman did not have the playtime he would have wished due to the long injury times endured; with Erik Ten Hag's arrival the World Cup Winner has made a successful recovery and the results are already noticeable.

The Centre-back has been very important for the last two Manchester United wins as the 29-year-old had solid performances in the backline, securing the Red Devils' goal-line.

Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia denying attack from Andrew Robertson

The young Left-back is Erik Ten Hag's first signing, the Dutchman arrived from Feyenoord for a bargain price tag.

Despite this, the number 12 has not disappointed and has already taken Luke Shaw's spot in the starting eleven due to his velocity and tenacity on the left side of the pitch.

In general terms, it will be hard for the supporters to choose one of them as they all deserve to be named the player of the month.

Lisandro Martinez
