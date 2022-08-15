Skip to main content

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Amazed At How Psychologically Drained His Players Were

According to a report, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was shocked after finding out how psychologically drained his players were after the defeat.

The Dutch manager has worked very hard on the pre-season trying to implement a disciplined culture and a tactical structure into the club.

All these with the main purpose of bringing back the confidence Manchester United had lost at the end of the last season.

Erik Ten Hag Brentford

The 52-year-old held talks with each one of the players from the squad, the former Ajax tried to remind them of their strengths and offered them his support.

Another thing Erik Ten Hag did was to back Harry Maguire as the captain of the team rather than giving the band to Cristiano Ronaldo.

When the start of the season arrived everyone looked very optimistic and eager to see the new Manchester United playstyle and what they were going to display on the pitch.

Unfortunately, Erik Ten Hag found his team lost as the Red Devils were not prepared for Brighton & Hove Albion's direct football when they always play from the bottom of the field.

According to a report from Sky Sports: In the aftermath of the defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford on the starting day of Manchester United's Premier League, Erik Ten Hag was astounded by how psychologically drained his players were.

