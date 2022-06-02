Manchester United Players Called Up By Portugal National Team Ready To Take On Spain

The UEFA Nations League is about to take place today Thursday the 2nd and several Manchester United players have been called up by Portugal for international duty.

The Portuguese side has called up three Manchester United players for the upcoming fixtures against Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

The first one, Star Forward Cristiano Ronaldo, the number 7 as always has given us United fans a reason to smile even in the toughest moments endured by the Red Devils.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 37-year-old has fantastic numbers considering the challenging season he has had, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 24 goals in 39 matches played for the Old Trafford side this season in all competitions.

The Funchal born already knows what it is like to be UEFA Nations League Champion, and undoubtedly will be a key player for Portugal to seek their second trophy in this competition.

The second one, Bruno Fernandes, United's number 18 has been one of the most important players for the Red Devils this season as the midfielder has a wide vision of the plays on the pitch.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There were a couple of matches the 27-year-old decreased his performance but did not take long to bring it back up. He will be also important for Portugal in the tournament.

And the third one is Diogo Dalot, the Right-back has been pretty regular this season and could have had more impact for the Old Trafford side, but the number 20 did what he could to help the team.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Portugal will face Spain for the UEFA Nations League Today at 19:45 BST.

