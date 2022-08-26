New Manchester United Midfielder Casemiro Has Been Added To Fantasay Premier League (FPL)

The brand new signing Casemiro has been the latest Manchester United player to be added to the Fantasy Premier League.

The Brazilian Midfielder was presented at Old Trafford on Monday before the kick-off between Manchester United and Liverpool where the Red Devils came out victorious.

Casemiro has also given some interviews and photo sessions for the media in addition to that the 30-year-old was added to the well known fantasy football game.

It is expected the player could make his debut tomorrow in the away game against Southampton to start gathering minutes and establish as a starter.

It was claimed that the former Real Madrid player is valued at 5 million pounds in the game and his best role is 'holding midfielder'. Given his value to benefit Casemiro could be a great addition for any manager.

The former Sao Paulo is not known for scoring goals however, he could definitely provide great assists for the Red Devils' forwards and sometimes is there is the opportunity score.

Casemiro had a great performance the last season with Real Madrid, he helped Los Blancos with 13 clean sheets and will most likely be the same at Manchester United.

