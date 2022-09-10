Neymar Jr. Has Praised Cristiano Ronaldo And Raphael Varane

The Brazilian Striker is having a dream start for the Ligue 1 season with the Paris side, managing to score 9 goals and helping his team with 7 assists in 8 matches played for the French club.

Neymar has won everything in France, the league and even Olympic Gold, the number 10's sight is on the World Cup to be played in a couple of months from now in Qatar, a trophy the 30-year-old has not been able to win.

According to a DAZN program, the Brazilian participated in a game where he had to describe five of the current best players with just a word.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among his choices and when it was time to describe the only footballer to score over 800 professional goals the former Santos player said "Genius".

Besides 'CR7' another Manchester United player was mentioned by Neymar Jr and it was the French Centre-back Raphael Varane.

The former Barcelona praised the France International and World Cup winner who happens to have faced him several times in La Liga and Champions League etc.

“I’ve played against Varane many times. He’s a very good centre-back,” Neymar shared on Varane.

He added, “He’s quick and intelligent. His positioning is very good. He’s a top player. He almost never gets it wrong. That’s why he’s won so much.”

The number 19 has featured in the Manchester United squad that has four wins in a row having conceded just one goal to Liverpool and one to Arsenal.

