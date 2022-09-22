Skip to main content
Paul Scholes and Gary Neville's Opinion On Which Rivalry Is Greater Manchester City or Liverpool

The two former Manchester United players shared their opinion on which one is the Red Devils' greatest rivalry

The two former Manchester United legends disagree on which of the following clubs the Red Devils have the most significant rivalry against. They are Manchester City and Liverpool.

Every time the Old Trafford side is facing one of those clubs it can be felt how big the rivalry is the clashes are very intense and Scholes and Neville can relate to this.

Both know the importance these games have as they have spent most of their professional football careers playing for Manchester United.

According to Gary Neville, Manchester United's greatest rivalry is against Liverpool as the matches between them are often claimed to be the biggest football clash there is in England.

On the other side, there is Paul Scholes' opinion regarding the matter, the former Midfielder who happens to have been born in Greater Manchester thinks the Red Devil's greatest rivalry is against Manchester City.

Neville had an opinion regarding the Citizens, he said to Sky Bet The Overlap"For me, City were never a problem," answering Paul Scholes' opinion.

"But City was always the biggest game for you, you didn't like them at all. For me, it was always Liverpool. I always found that dynamic because I think Nicky (Butt) was more City as well.

"Well we were more Manchester lads than you were," Scholes responded. "All I knew growing up was you're either a City fan or you're a United fan. So that was probably why. Liverpool was always a big game, but City was the one for me - even when they were in the second tier, whatever they were in.

"I have a lot of respect (for City now) because of how good they are and what they do. You'd like it the other way around but you have to admire a team like that with what they're doing."

Paul Scholes is clear as water with his explanation regarding Manchester City being the greatest Manchester United rival.

