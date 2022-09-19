Paul Scholes Joked With Gary Neville's Instagram Post Regarding Debut For Manchester United

On September 16 the former Right-back remembered his debut for Manchester United which was precisely 30 years ago with a post on his social media.

The former Defender was part of a successful era at the Old Trafford side as the 47-year-old helped the Red Devils win most of their titles, Neville has won the following under Sir Alex Ferguson:

1 Intercontinental Cup

7 Community Shield

3 EFL Cup (League Cup)

4 FA Cup (Football Association Cup)

12 Premier League

2 UEFA Champions League

1 Club World Cup

That has to be one of the greatest and most successful English football careers ever to be recorded and certainly something that Gary Neville will always be proud of.

Currently, the former Right-back is working as a Journalist for Sky Sports UK due to his great reputation as a footballer.

On the other hand, there is the former Manchester United Midfielder Paul Scholes that just as much as Gary Neville, has been part of many trophies won by the Red Devils, the English Holding Midfielder won the following Silverware for United:

5 Community Shield

2 EFL Cup (League Cup)

4 FA Cup (Football Association Cup)

11 Premier League

2 UEFA Champions League

1 Club World Cup

After Neville posted a photo from 30 years ago on his Instagram following a tricky caption, his friend and former Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes could not waste the opportunity to joke with his post.

Neville's Instagram caption said: "30 years ago today, my debut for Manchester United against Torpedo Moscow. 16th September 1992. If I died the next day, I'd played for United. That was the dream"

To what Scholes replied in a comment under the post: "It was United fans' dream as well"

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon