Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Alejandro Garnacho's Outstanding Performance In His Match Against Japan U-20 - Manchester United Midfielder Helped Argentina Win The Match

Manchester United Midfielder Alejandro Garnacho has been great for the academy last season and has not stopped impressing everyone at Argentinian National Team Under 20.

Garnacho scored the opening goal for Argentina Under 20 team in their game against Japan U-20 on Friday at the Toulon Tournament.

The Argentinian youngster also helped his team with one assist during his team's victory (3-2).

After 72 minutes in the game the 17-year-old was subbed out, in general terms an outstanding appearance.

Garnacho

The starlet played for Spain National team at Under-18 level, but the midfielder is eligible to play for Argentina too.

This was possible as his mother is argentinian and he switched allegiances earlier this year.

Alejandro Garnacho was born in Spain and signed for Manchester United from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News: Following the excellent season endured by Garnacho in the Red Devils academy last season, the Old Trafford side has now began talks with the player's agent to sign his first professional contract.

Manchester United are grateful with the young midfielder for what he did, helping United to win their Youth FA Cup after several years.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Garnacho
Media

Report: Alejandro Garnacho's Outstanding Performance In His Match Against Japan U-20 - Manchester United Midfielder Helped Argentina Win The Match

By Saul Escuderojust now
Pau Torres Against Liverpool On UEFA Champions League Semi-finals
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Prepared To Pay Pau Torres Release Clause

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Chelsea Set To Battle For The Signing Of Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
imago0036824820h
Quotes

Antonio Valencia Picks Out One Manchester United Youngster That Could Flourish Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James14 hours ago
Neves
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Launch Bid For Barcelona Target Ruben Neves

By Rhys James16 hours ago
Garnacho
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Offer New Contract to 'Huge' Academy Talent

By Rhys James17 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Ajax Expected To Reach An Agreement for Antony Soon

By Alex WallaceJun 10, 2022
De Jong
News

Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona Respond to Manchester United Bid For Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys JamesJun 10, 2022