Report: Alejandro Garnacho's Outstanding Performance In His Match Against Japan U-20 - Manchester United Midfielder Helped Argentina Win The Match

Manchester United Midfielder Alejandro Garnacho has been great for the academy last season and has not stopped impressing everyone at Argentinian National Team Under 20.

Garnacho scored the opening goal for Argentina Under 20 team in their game against Japan U-20 on Friday at the Toulon Tournament.

The Argentinian youngster also helped his team with one assist during his team's victory (3-2).

After 72 minutes in the game the 17-year-old was subbed out, in general terms an outstanding appearance.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The starlet played for Spain National team at Under-18 level, but the midfielder is eligible to play for Argentina too.

This was possible as his mother is argentinian and he switched allegiances earlier this year.

Alejandro Garnacho was born in Spain and signed for Manchester United from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News: Following the excellent season endured by Garnacho in the Red Devils academy last season, the Old Trafford side has now began talks with the player's agent to sign his first professional contract.

Manchester United are grateful with the young midfielder for what he did, helping United to win their Youth FA Cup after several years.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

