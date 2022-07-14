Report: As Deal Seems Getting Closer See How Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Might Fit Into Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United
According to reports, it was stated why Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is keen on teaming up once again with Frenkie De Jong.
De Jong personifies the whole idea of Erik Ten Hag's game play, the Dutch Midfielder is everything the Red Devils' manager is looking for in a player.
The 52-year-old likes a dominating possession game play and pressing from the front also versatile players that adjust to his style of play are very important.
The former Ajax manager has his roots in Dutch football, he is focused in building a Manchester United that prioritizes attacking while controlling the game.
Keeping the ball away from their opponents for as long as possible, and that is where Frenkie De Jong will be important, he is a great versatile player.
The 25-year-old can play as a holding Midfielder, going forward also played as Central Midfielder and he has even performed as a Centre-back as well.
If the Arkel born were to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams he will have to adjust the pace and would probably play along side Scott McTominay or Fred.
Speaking for Manchester United in an interview (via MEN) McTominay said: “He's got an idea of the way he wants to play, and he executes it really, really well in terms of getting across to the players."
“[It is] the same with [assistant coach] Mitchell [van der Gaag]. The philosophy and the ideas of the style of play for us [are] clear to see."
Erik Ten Hag believes Scott McTominay to be the perfect partner for Frenkie de Jong, he would provide him the freedom needed to get the best out of the Dutch International. They certainly could become a scary partnership for United's rivals.
