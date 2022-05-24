Report: BBC Have Apologized After Calling Manchester United Rubbish
BBC News have apologised for a message seen on their ticker during this morning's news broadcast that read "Manchester United are rubbish."
Although many fans on social media are saying "There is no need to apologize when they are saying the truth"
Other fans said "this is a club that its fans are celebrating their arch-rivals winning the league the 4th time out of 5 seasons ..nothing to apologize for here"
These tweets made clear that many Manchester United fans are furious with the club for the season endured and how it has been managed after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.
According to a report from BBC Sports: They have stated someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and were just "writing random things."
The World recognized TV Channel has apologised to Manchester United and their fans for the wrongful message.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon