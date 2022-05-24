Skip to main content
Report: BBC Have Apologized After Calling Manchester United Rubbish

BBC News have apologised for a message seen on their ticker during this morning's news broadcast that read "Manchester United are rubbish."

Although many fans on social media are saying "There is no need to apologize when they are saying the truth"

Other fans said "this is a club that its fans are celebrating their arch-rivals winning the league the 4th time out of 5 seasons ..nothing to apologize for here"

These tweets made clear that many Manchester United fans are furious with the club for the season endured and how it has been managed after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

According to a report from BBC Sports: They have stated someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and were just "writing random things."

The World recognized TV Channel has apologised to Manchester United and their fans for the wrongful message.

Media

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
