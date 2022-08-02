Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire Are The Most Abused Premier League Footballers On Twitter

It was claimed that seven out of ten Premier League players received abuse on Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were no exception.

According to statistics from Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute, the UK's national institute for data science and artificial intelligence reported by the BBC.

After having teamed up to analyse 2.3 million tweets that were published in the first half of the 2021/2022 season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The study revealed that about 60,000 abusive posts were directed at Premier League players during the first five months of the last campaign.

Seven out of ten top Premier League players received abuse on Twitter, with half of it directed at just 12 players. Shockingly eight of them were Manchester United players.

Between August 13 and January 24, the Portuguese Striker received the greatest number of abusive tweets with an amazing total of 12,520.

Harry Maguire was below Ronaldo on the list, with 8,954 abusive tweets in the same time frame. Of course, the list goes on.

Marcus Rashford (2,557)

Bruno Fernandes (2,464)

Fred (1,924)

Jesse Lingard (1,605)

Paul Pogba (1,446)

David De Gea (1,394)

Harry Kane (2,127)

Jack Grealish (1,538)

The abusive tweets, nevertheless, had two times where they were higher than ever.

The first high came on the day 'CR7' rejoined Manchester United from Juventus on August 27.

The second highest happened after Harry Maguire tweeted an apology to the club's supporters after losing to Manchester City (2-0) on November 7.

IMAGO / Action Plus

But not everything is bad, according to the study, it was revealed that most football fans use social media in the correct way.

Making the use of a technology to automatically assess abusive tweets, experts have manually checked a random lot of 3,000 tweets to reach accuracy.

Of that amount of tweets, 57 per cent were positive towards players, 27 per cent were neutral and 12.5 per cent were critical, with the remaining 3.5 per cent abusive.

While using computers, 2.6 per cent of the 2.3 million tweets analysed with the machine-learning technology were found to be abusive.

