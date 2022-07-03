Skip to main content

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Ralf Rangnick Did Not Get Along At Manchester United - The Portuguese Had Many Concerns

According to a recent report, leaks from Manchester United's dressing room came to light following claims from Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Old Trafford this summer.

During the last 24 hours, shocking news arrived at Manchester United with a Ronaldo expressing how unhappy he currently is with the club and their lack of ambition.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils have not been able to land a single new signing as the month of July has already started.

This brought the striker to a point of stress where he rather just leave the club than stay at an unchanged Manchester United that would probably perform just as bad as the last season.

For the Striker legend to be comfortable staying at the Theatre of Dreams, there will have to be at least 6 to 7 new signings coming in through the door.

This topic has set up a way for negative comments to arrive at the club and fan base, now a leak came to light regarding Ronaldo and former manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick

 According to a report from Journalist Rob Drapper from Daily Mail: Ronaldo and Rangnick were at odds as to how training was best conducted.

In addition, some of his colleagues found the Portuguese star a de-stabilising presence in the dressing room.

Author Verdict:

I believe Manchester United is not ready for Cristiano Ronaldo as the striker is used to play at the highest level in Europe and Rangnick was not even close to that.

The Portuguese is a winner and has that mentality that probably the current team players lack. It is understandable that he will get upset watching a lack of commitment from his peers.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Media

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Ralf Rangnick Did Not Get Along At Manchester United - The Portuguese Had Many Concerns

By Saul Escudero28 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Join Manchester United Training On Monday | Club Insist He Is Not For Sale

By Alex Wallace4 minutes ago
Barbosa
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Not Contacted Flamengo For Gabriel Barbosa

By Alex Wallace18 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Told By Manchester United He Must Attend Pre Season Tour Amid Exit Links

By Alex Wallace35 minutes ago
ronaldo everton
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Linked To Chelsea - Jorge Mendes Trying To Get A Deal For The Portuguese

By Saul Escudero38 minutes ago
ronaldo everton
News

Wants 6-7 New Players At Manchester United This Summer Ahead Of Erik Ten Hag Rebuild

By Rhys James48 minutes ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Update On Lisandro Martinez - The Centre-Back Only Wants To Play In The Premier League Amid Manchester United And Arsenal Interest

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
rashford
Quotes

'He Is Very Detailed' - Marcus Rashford On What Erik Ten Hag Brings To Manchester United

By Rhys James2 hours ago