Report: Erik Ten Hag Gives Away Hints On His Choice For Starting Centre-Backs At Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has given away hints on his preferred choice for the pair of starting Centre-backs.

The new manager has talked about Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire which already gives us a hint of what could be going on in his plans.

Martinez

The 52-year-old has expressed to the media about the possible build-up to what is coming up tomorrow for the Red Devils which is their third pre-season fixture of the tour.

The clash will be against Crystal Palace in Melbourne in the same stadium where the Old Trafford side had beaten Melbourne Victory (1-4).

In the conversation, the Dutchman was asked about the new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, where it seemed the Argentinian to be already undoubtfully the starter Centre-back.

Ten Hag said about the 24-year-old: “We bring him in not to strengthen the squad, but the team,” Ten Hag said. “He’s not the tallest but he is quite good in the air.

"I feel comfortable with that. Of course, you need the right balance. He has good timing. I think he will fit good with United and the way we play.”

Then when thinking about who will line up besides Lisandro we could only think about the current captain Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire

Recently Erik Ten Hag has praised and complimented his character and abilities. the Manchester United coach believes Maguire could become an important part of his new era.

However, the 52-year-old never forgets to mention that nobody's place is guaranteed.

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
