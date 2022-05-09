Skip to main content
Report: Fabrizio Romano Lastest Update On Manchester United Center Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

According to reports, there is an update about the future of Manchester United's legend Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Recent reports have claimed that the Portuguese forward could be set to leave Old Trafford, following the disappointing season.

In addition, the Red Devils will not be part of next season's UEFA Champions League to which the media and the fans responded by saying Ronaldo will not stay.

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Shooting on target

When Journalist Fabrizio Romano was asked about the 38-year-old's future (via The United Stand), he said:

"He is willing to speak with Erik Ten Hag, but he is really disappointed for the situation ,of course I would say. And it is absolutely normal.

"And so, he [Ronaldo] wants to change things with Manchester United, he hopes to have a different team around next season at Manchester United.

But, it would be up to Erik Ten Hag, to decide together with him, to speak with him [Ronaldo] and then to make a decision on the future 

"But, Cristiano is not desperate to leave, he is desperate to make Manchester United great again, that's the point.

"And it's up to Erik Ten Hag if he wants to include Cristiano or not"

