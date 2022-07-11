Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Are Ready To Rule Cristiano Ronaldo Out Of The Summer Tour If The Striker Isn't Available By The End Of The Week

According to reports, Manchester United would be ready to rule Cristiano Ronaldo out of the summer tour if the forward isn't available by the end of this week.

The Portuguese has spent his vacations in Portugal with his family. The Striker has been permitted to miss the first leg of the tour to Bangkok.

This situation has been going along the number 7's unhappiness with Erik Ten Hag's side and their lack of ambition in the transfer market.

The best way for the 37-year-old to demonstrate that he is not happy and that wants to leave for a club that plays in the Champions League and that has a good chance to win it is by missing the pre-season.  

The Old Trafford side will face bitter rivals, Liverpool, on Tuesday, where their manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed "There are no friendlies against Manchester United"

The Red Devils, however, are hoping that the second signing of the season Christian Eriksen will join the team in Melbourne this week.

The Old Trafford side are hopeful that Eriksen will sign as a free agent in time to join the tour in Australia after undergoing a more stringent medical due to the cardiac arrest he suffered last summer. 

According to reports from Daily Mail: Manchester United will fly to Melbourne and then Perth on Wednesday, and understand it is pointless to fly Cristiano Ronaldo out if he is not ready to come back by next week.

