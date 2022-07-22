Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Have Decided Not To Sell Striker Anthony Martial This Summer Following Great Performance

According to reports, Manchester United would have taken a final decision regarding the future of Anthony Martial following a great impression from the new manager.

The talented Striker has not had a good season in the last two years, being the reason for the Red Devils sending him out on a loan the last season.

Anthony Martial

The French forward went to play for Sevilla on a loan spell that lasted one year. Unfortunately for the French International, he could only score one goal in the entire season.

After this, the 26-year-old had to come back to Manchester to rejoin the first team in preparation for the pre-season.

With the arrival of the new manager Erik Ten Hag, it was believed that there could be no place for Anthony Martial in the Red Devils. However, this was not the case at all.

It was claimed that since the beginning of the pre-season the Dutch manager already knew that he wanted the Massy born into his team for the next campaign.

The number 9 has a contract with Manchester United valid until June 2024.

For how things are going so far, with the French striker scoring in every game of the pre-season, he looks set to stay at the Theatre of Dreams for the full length of his deal.

According to a report from MEN: Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the Old Trafford side's pre-season schedule due to a family issue has forced Erik Ten Hag to use Martial.

As things stand, with Anthony Martial looking sharp and with the Portuguese player still not showing up for training, Erik Ten Hag has decided the Frenchman's future.

Anthony Martial will stay at United for this season and the coach will line the number 9 for the start of the Premier League instead of CR7.

When the 52-year-old was asked about Martial in Melbourne he said: "I'm sure he can come back even better."

"I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player."

"I say when he has the right focus and every day delivers much then he will have production and it's up to him."

Author Verdict:

I hope Anthony Martial could make a great comeback this upcoming season. I believe he has great qualities and could make a difference for Manchester United just like in the past.

