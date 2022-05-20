Report: Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Has Chatted With Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United appointed manager Erik Ten Hag will be present in the last game of the season against Crystal Palace, following the first chats between Ralf Rangnick and the Dutchman.
Incoming manager Erik Ten Hag has been in contact with Interim manager Ralf Rangnick ahead of their formal meeting.
Ten Hag plans to attend the Red Devils match which is on Sunday and is expected to be in Manchester on Monday.
This is going to be the last game commanded by Rangnick at Selhurst Park who has already had talks with his incoming replacement.
According to a report from MEN Rangnick said: "We've been in contact via WhatsApp and hopefully we will have the opportunity to meet and speak in person, either at the weekend or Monday morning at the latest, I'm looking forward to speaking to him in person and getting to know him in person."
Rangnick and Ten Hag discussed the details of the Austrian's role when he steps aside from his current manager charge.
Ralf Rangnick will start working as Austria National team manager after the end of the season and has a two-year contract to advise United on their recruitment strategy as they prepare for another team overhaul.
The interim manager added: "We spoke about that in detail, about all the different areas where I could maybe be of help. It's not that easy or not that difficult to know in which areas this could be.
"I think we showed that in the last 15 years with Hoffenheim, Salzburg and Leipzig, even for clubs not as prominent as Manchester United, it's possible to identify, develop and even at one stage sell. I know Manchester United is not a selling club but rather a developing and buying club, but this is possible and this is what is most important, that the club finds players for whom it is the next next logical step is in their career, to develop their sporting career."
