Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Knows Senior Figures Opinion On Cristiano Ronaldo Return To Old Trafford

According to a report, Erik Ten Hag has spoken about bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, following claims from the Portuguese about his potential exit.

There has been a lot of criticism towards the Red Devils' striker lately from the fan base and the club in general after the exit statements that came out yesterday.

Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo

It has been the main topic of discussion among Manchester United fans and most of them agree that Cristiano Ronaldo just wants the best for the club and himself.

Ronaldo wants to leave if the club will not bring at least 6 to 7 new players this summer transfer window, the number 7 will not stay in a club that lacks ambition.

The player's agent Jorge Mendes has already held talks with several clubs from the European elite to offer them Cristiano Ronaldo, but so far with little success.

This does not mean that the Portuguese will stay, but rather his agent will insist on the other clubs until an offer is made to Manchester United to let Ronaldo go.

However, the Old Trafford side already came out to state that the number 7 is not for sale and that they expect him to arrive for training on Monday.

According to claims from Journalist Rob Draper: Erik Ten Hag knows that senior figures at the Red Devils had already concluded Ronaldo's return had been a mistake.

In addition, they agree that this happened even before Ralf Rangnick arrived as interim manager.

