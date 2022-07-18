Report: Manchester United Players Fred, McTominay & Marcus Rashford Give Their Opinion On Erik Ten Hag's Pre-Season So Far

A week has passed from the start of the pre-season tour and several Manchester United players have something to say about their manager Erik Ten Hag's training.

So far, the Red Devils have been doing a pretty decent job in their pre-season matches where everyone could notice the hints of what Erik Ten Hag wants to propose.

Their first one was against Liverpool where the Old Trafford side ended up victorious (4-0) with very little resistance from their Merseyside rivals.

In the second game against the Melbourne Victory side where Manchester United made a comeback after being down by one goal to make it (1-4) at the last whistle.

It was claimed that the team staff have already a word to best describe Erik Ten Hag, "Intense" just like his training sessions.

Some Manchester United players have talked in an interview from ESPN at the hotel in Bangkok:

Fred, who was among the interviewed players was asked how he was feeling, to which the Brazilian answered, "Tired".

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Scott McTominay was another one, the Midfielder compared this pre-season tour to others in the past, which were under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Scottish confessed this one is the most gruelling he's experienced, mainly because of the running in the hot, humid Thai weather.

Also, Marcus Rashford, who has had more than three weeks with Erik Ten Hag, claimed he is already fitter than he was last season.

Rashford was one of the players called back to Carrington a week earlier than initially scheduled after the 52-year-old concluded the players were needing to work on their shape to be able to perform his high-pressing, proactive playstyle on the pitch.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon