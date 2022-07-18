Skip to main content

Report: This Is How Different Manchester United Are Since Erik Ten Hag Is On The Wheel - The Dutchman Has No Time To Spare

According to claims, Manchester United would have changed drastically following the arrival of the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

A week has passed since the start of the Red Devils' pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia where changes are certainly noticeable in such a short amount of time.

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

The Old Trafford side made a good start by outplaying bitter rivals Liverpool (4-0) on their first game of the tour which was played in Bangkok, Thailand.

Later on, the team travelled to Australia to face Melbourne Victory in their second game of the pre-season where Manchester United ended up winning (1-4).

A curious fact during the last week was how things were run by the new manager Erik Ten Hag, it surprised everyone that the team had a quite different schedule off training.

According to reports from ESPN: In past years during the pre-season tour the squad would have been taken to local attractions for photo opportunities.

However, in Bangkok and Melbourne the Red Devils have been transported from the airport, to the hotel then to training and to matches with little else in between.

For instance, MUTV (the club's television channel) had the intention to film the players on the set of the Australian soap opera "Neighbours," just outside Melbourne, but it was a big no from the Dutchman.

Report: This Is How Different Manchester United Are Since Erik Ten Hag Is On The Wheel - The Dutchman Has No Time To Spare

