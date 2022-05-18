Rio Ferdinand Warns Kalvin Phillips On Potential Transfer To Manchester United And Relates To His Experience With Leeds

Former Manchester United Centre-back Rio Ferdinand moved from Leeds to the Old Trafford side in 2002 and warned Kalvin Phillips about the consequences.

Rio Ferdinand has recalled when he was warned by police to avoid returning to Leeds after the move from Elland Road to Manchester United. A move Kalvin Phillips could make this upcoming transfer window.

Leeds and Manchester United is one of the most intense rivalries in England. Ferdinand thinks that Phillips will probably not make the same move he did.

Particularly with the fact he was warned right after his Old Trafford move.

According to YouTube Show Vibe with FIVE: "Kalvin Phillips doesn’t go to Man United. This is the difference between me and him - he’s a Leeds boy."

"He can’t set foot back in Leeds, his family have to move out if he goes from Leeds to join Man United. Trust me, I had the head of Yorkshire Police ring me when I left for Man United saying don’t come back for a year."

"And I had only been [at leeds] for 18 months. Phillips is a top player, he isn't going to Manchester United. If he does...brave man."

