Today an announcement was made by Blackpool Midfielder Jake Daniels, the 17-year-old came out as gay, making it publicly and former Manchester United Gary Neville gave his opinion.

Gary Neville said to SkySports: "What is just stoned tonight takes incredible courage, we both lived in a dressing room many years and that what would seem like the unthinkable to basically announce that you are gay into a change room."

"I can imagine how difficult has to be and how difficult has been really. So all I would say is that it is a day of great importance for Jake and his family but also I think for English football, it will go down in history is a big moment football plays, there's massive importance to this."

Carragher's opinion on the role of Blackpool regarding Jake Daniels announcement: "From this there's going to be a support mechanism from the managing, that's what he will need going forward, he's going to be playing, he's got real talent going forward as a player we hope he does really well."

"I just think it is not about just Jake it is about the football club as well, they are rolled with in it. It's an example going forward for the club with other players to come out in the future."

