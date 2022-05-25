Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Been Warned By Erik Ten Hag - Captaincy Grants No Special Privileges

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly been warned about his position by new manager Erik Ten Hag as he is planning for the upcoming season.

The Centre-back had a hard time and showed a decrease in his form this season after massively impressing the season prior, helping England to the Euro 2020 final. 

After a huge fee of 94 million euros paid by the Old Trafford side for a move in 2019, it's normal that many of the fans point the finger at the defender when the team got a losing streak.

Harry Maguire

However, according to claims Erik Ten Hag has told Maguire that he will have to fight to earn a spot in the starting eleven.

Pointing out that the Captaincy grants him no special privileges when it's time to decide who will represent the Red Devils in the matches.

According to reports from ESPN: Ten Hag has reservations about Maguire's ability to play in a high line, being a reason for the Dutchman's intense search for a more dynamic centre back this transfer window.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with both defenders Pau Torres and Jurrien Timber before the window has even opened.

With the Amsterdam side defender already knowing and being familiar with the system of the Dutch manager.

Erik Ten Hag named Maguire in a recent interview, he said: "I have to repeat that next season is a different season but I think he did a great job. He's a great player, he's achieved already a lot really also with his contribution to Manchester United. So I'm looking forward to working with him."

