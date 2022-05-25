Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Against Tottenham Hotspur Got Nominated To Be Goal Of The Season 2021/2022

According to recent news from the Premier League website, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Budweiser goal of the season 2021/2022 prize.

The Portuguese forward arrived last year to the Red Devils to help them get out of the ditch they were stuck into, so far with not much success.

Even though, Ronaldo had a fantastic individual performance with the Old Trafford side scoring 24 goals and helping his team with 3 assists in 38 matches played for Manchester United.

Of course, the 37-year-old goals helped United to win some games, but the team have let the star forward down since they have conceded way too many goals thus, losing important games.

Manchester United have failed to secure a spot into the first four to play UEFA Champions League, instead, the Red Devils will perform next season in UEFA Europa League.

Twitter media UtdDistrict posted the news and the nominated goal attached:

Official: Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-range strike against Spurs has been nominated for the 2021/22 Budweiser Goal of the Season prize. Vote here: https://premierleague.com/news/2612176

