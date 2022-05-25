Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Against Tottenham Hotspur Got Nominated To Be Goal Of The Season 2021/2022

According to recent news from the Premier League website, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Budweiser goal of the season 2021/2022 prize.

The Portuguese forward arrived last year to the Red Devils to help them get out of the ditch they were stuck into, so far with not much success.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Even though, Ronaldo had a fantastic individual performance with the Old Trafford side scoring 24 goals and helping his team with 3 assists in 38 matches played for Manchester United.

Of course, the 37-year-old goals helped United to win some games, but the team have let the star forward down since they have conceded way too many goals thus, losing important games.

Manchester United have failed to secure a spot into the first four to play UEFA Champions League, instead, the Red Devils will perform next season in UEFA Europa League.

Twitter media UtdDistrict posted the news and the nominated goal attached:

Official: Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-range strike against Spurs has been nominated for the 2021/22 Budweiser Goal of the Season prize. Vote here: https://premierleague.com/news/2612176

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
Media

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Against Tottenham Hotspur Got Nominated To Be Goal Of The Season 2021/2022

By Saul Escudero52 seconds ago
Alessandro Bastoni
News

Report: Manchester United to Bid For Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni, With Spurs and Manchester City Interested

By Rhys James14 minutes ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Linked To Brazilian Forward Antony From Ajax Amid Interest From Newcastle And Liverpool

By Saul Escudero52 minutes ago
Lingard
News

Report: Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Being Considered By West Ham

By Rhys James3 hours ago
DONNY
Transfers

Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Says Goodbye To Everton Following The End Of His Loan Time At Goodison Park

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Discussed Defender Jurrien Timber From Ajax Again Internally In The Last 48 Hours

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Emmanuel Dennis
Transfers

The Players From Premier League Relegated Teams Manchester United Should Give A Look To For The Summer

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Breaking: Lazio President Spoke On Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago