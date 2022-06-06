Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On Winning Sir Matt Busby POTY Award & Goal Of The Season For 2021/2022 Campaign

The Portuguese legend shared his thoughts after winning the individual awards.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a post on his Instagram, thanking the fans for their support following the won awards.

The 37-year-old has been by far the best signing made by the Red Devils in the last year and the effort input during a difficult season for the team has spoken for himself.

Winning these individual titles does not surprise anyone in the Manchester United fan base, as 'CR7' have got all of us used to him getting awarded season after season.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal

For a reason, the media claims the Portuguese Striker to be the best of all time and once again the number 7 has proved it in his return to the Old Trafford side. 

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Sir Matt Busby Player Of The Year Award 2021/2022 as well as the Premier League Goal Of The Season Award 2021/2022.

These are Ronaldo's thoughts shared on his Instagram after winning the awards:

"Thanks to all the fans who voted for me. I couldn’t be more proud of winning the Sir Matt Busby Award in my comeback year to Old Trafford and the Premier League. This award goes to all the supporters who’ve never let us down during a very difficult season. Thank you so much for always being on our side and for helping us get Man. United back on track. We know we can count on you."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Media

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On Winning Sir Matt Busby POTY Award & Goal Of The Season For 2021/2022 Campaign

By Saul Escudero40 seconds ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Have Not Received an Official Offer from Manchester United for Frenkie De Jong Yet

By Alex Wallace24 minutes ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Says Newcastle United are in Discussion with Dean Henderson's Agents Over a Move from Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United have Christopher Nkunku Hope after his Recent Comments

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Facing Competition For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong - Red Devils Close To Reach A Deal

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Would Receive Former Erik Ten Hag Centre-Back Matthijs De Ligt With Open Arms

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
nunes cover
Transfers

Report: Manchester United showing interest in City Target Matheus Nunes

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Gonçalo Inácio at Sporting
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Keen On Signing Centre-Back Goncalo Inacio From Sporting Amid Newcastle & Wolverhampton Interest

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago