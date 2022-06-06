Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On Winning Sir Matt Busby POTY Award & Goal Of The Season For 2021/2022 Campaign

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a post on his Instagram, thanking the fans for their support following the won awards.

The 37-year-old has been by far the best signing made by the Red Devils in the last year and the effort input during a difficult season for the team has spoken for himself.

Winning these individual titles does not surprise anyone in the Manchester United fan base, as 'CR7' have got all of us used to him getting awarded season after season.

For a reason, the media claims the Portuguese Striker to be the best of all time and once again the number 7 has proved it in his return to the Old Trafford side.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Sir Matt Busby Player Of The Year Award 2021/2022 as well as the Premier League Goal Of The Season Award 2021/2022.

These are Ronaldo's thoughts shared on his Instagram after winning the awards:

"Thanks to all the fans who voted for me. I couldn’t be more proud of winning the Sir Matt Busby Award in my comeback year to Old Trafford and the Premier League. This award goes to all the supporters who’ve never let us down during a very difficult season. Thank you so much for always being on our side and for helping us get Man. United back on track. We know we can count on you."

