Watch: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo's Goals Scored For Portugal In Their UEFA Nations League Fixture Against Switzerland
Yesterday, Portugal faced Switzerland for their fixture in the UEFA Nations League, with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo being important for the 4-0 win over the Swiss team.
The 37-year-old helped the Portugal National team with two goals to make the first two conquests for his country.
The first goal came from a long ground pass filtered by Bruno Fernandes to Diogo Jota, who ran for the ball and saw Cristiano Ronaldo better positioned in the area, Jota assisted the number 7 to make it (1-0) for Portugal.
The second goal started from Bruno Fernandes' feet as well, the number 11 made a brilliant filtered pass between the Swiss defenders from the left side of the pitch close to the area.
Nuno Mendes received the ball and entered the area, to then pass it to Diogo Jota who tried a shot but instead the ball hit the Swiss defender.
Then Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to net it and make it (2-0) for Portugal.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon