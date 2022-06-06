Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo's Goals Scored For Portugal In Their UEFA Nations League Fixture Against Switzerland

The Portuguese Striker scored twice for his National Team

Yesterday, Portugal faced Switzerland for their fixture in the UEFA Nations League, with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo being important for the 4-0 win over the Swiss team.

The 37-year-old helped the Portugal National team with two goals to make the first two conquests for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal

The first goal came from a long ground pass filtered by Bruno Fernandes to Diogo Jota, who ran for the ball and saw Cristiano Ronaldo better positioned in the area, Jota assisted the number 7 to make it (1-0) for Portugal.

The second goal started from Bruno Fernandes' feet as well, the number 11 made a brilliant filtered pass between the Swiss defenders from the left side of the pitch close to the area.

Nuno Mendes received the ball and entered the area, to then pass it to Diogo Jota who tried a shot but instead the ball hit the Swiss defender.

Then Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to net it and make it (2-0) for Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo
Media

Watch: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo's Goals Scored For Portugal In Their UEFA Nations League Fixture Against Switzerland

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Media

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On Winning Sir Matt Busby POTY Award & Goal Of The Season For 2021/2022 Campaign

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Have Not Received an Official Offer from Manchester United for Frenkie De Jong Yet

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Says Newcastle United are in Discussion with Dean Henderson's Agents Over a Move from Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United have Christopher Nkunku Hope after his Recent Comments

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Facing Competition For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong - Red Devils Close To Reach A Deal

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Would Receive Former Erik Ten Hag Centre-Back Matthijs De Ligt With Open Arms

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
nunes cover
Transfers

Report: Manchester United showing interest in City Target Matheus Nunes

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago