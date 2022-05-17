Watch: Sir Alex Ferguson Builds Miniature Old Trafford Out Of Lego
Manchester United have released a new advertisement in collaboration with Adidas Originals ahead of the end of a miserable campaign and start of a bright new era under new incoming manager Erik ten Hag.
The latest video features a heartwarming scene of Sir Alex Ferguson building a miniature Old Trafford out of Lego blocks as club mascot Fred the Red rushes into the legendary gaffer's silent room.
Stars from the Manchester United Women's team Millie Turner and Leah Galton appeared in the first scene along with the mascot Fred wearing a new black jacket designed by Adidas. The crest on the jacket is the older version worn by the team in the 1980s.
In the next shot, the mascot moves up an escalator and ends up meeting former goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel, who won the treble with the Red Devils.
As the Devil mascot moves forward, he runs into a cabinet hall filled with all the trophies won by Manchester United. Then he walks across the stairs and gets kicked into the player's cafeteria through the kitchen.
During this scene, Fred the Red throws an invisible slingshot at a table where both Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are having some food. As the Scottish international starts to drop some sauce into his plate, the bottle spills due to the slingshot from the Red Devil Mascot.
In the final scenes, the mascot enters the team dressing room where he meets Alex Telles and David de Gea unexpectedly after which the Devil runs into the Old Trafford pitch.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon