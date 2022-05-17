Watch: Sir Alex Ferguson Builds Miniature Old Trafford Out Of Lego

Manchester United have released a new advertisement in collaboration with Adidas Originals ahead of the end of a miserable campaign and start of a bright new era under new incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

The latest video features a heartwarming scene of Sir Alex Ferguson building a miniature Old Trafford out of Lego blocks as club mascot Fred the Red rushes into the legendary gaffer's silent room.

Stars from the Manchester United Women's team Millie Turner and Leah Galton appeared in the first scene along with the mascot Fred wearing a new black jacket designed by Adidas. The crest on the jacket is the older version worn by the team in the 1980s.

In the next shot, the mascot moves up an escalator and ends up meeting former goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel, who won the treble with the Red Devils.

As the Devil mascot moves forward, he runs into a cabinet hall filled with all the trophies won by Manchester United. Then he walks across the stairs and gets kicked into the player's cafeteria through the kitchen.

During this scene, Fred the Red throws an invisible slingshot at a table where both Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are having some food. As the Scottish international starts to drop some sauce into his plate, the bottle spills due to the slingshot from the Red Devil Mascot.

In the final scenes, the mascot enters the team dressing room where he meets Alex Telles and David de Gea unexpectedly after which the Devil runs into the Old Trafford pitch.

