Erik ten Hag Arrives In Manchester United's London Office

Erik ten Hag and Mitchell van der Gaag will arrive in Manchester United's London Offices in Mayfair this morning. The two will start planning along with their partner Steve McClaren and John Murtough ahead of the summer transfer window.

Preseason plans will also be discussed extensively and arrangements will be made for the first press conference after the Crystal Palace game. Preparations for the final game of this season are moving smoothly with interim manager Ralf Rangnick in charge of the current environment.

Erik ten Hag was very clear to the Red Devils' hierarchy regarding his backroom appointments. The Dutchman preferred people who had been in a working relationship with him before as well as someone who knew the English game pretty well.

According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, the former Ajax manager and his assistant were given a royal escort to travel from Amsterdam to London by a private jet which was offered by Manchester United. The travel took place on Wednesday afternoon.

As per the same report, Steve McClaren is involved in the Dutchman's coaching staff because of his familiarity with the English football world, and his contacts with managers, directors, and players. The culture of the club is an important element and the Scottish manager knows more about it than anyone else as he had been Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant during the Red Devils' treble win in 1999.

More details will emerge as a recruitment meeting will take place this week with the coaching staff to pursue targets that are available in the market to fill different holes in the squad.

