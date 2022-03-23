Skip to main content
11 Former Manchester United Players Including Gary Neville, Edwin Van Der Sar and Rio Ferdinand Shortlisted For The Premier League Hall Of Fame

12 former Manchester United players have been added to the shortlist for the Premier League hall of fame.

This morning, it was announced United's all time top scorer Wayne Rooney would be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame along with Patrick Viera, as the first two inductees of 2022.

In addition to that, it was made official later in the day that 12 other former Red Devils would be added to a shortlist, to be considered as inductees.

Edwin Van Der Sar

Edwin Van Der Sar was named in the shortlist

The list is as follows, and includes icons from the 1990's all the way through to the early 2010's.

Andy Cole, Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Edwin Van Der Sar, Robin van Persie and Nemanja Vidić.

Newcastle legend Teddy Sheringham was also named among the additions to this shortlist.

