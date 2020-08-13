20/21 Premier League calendar confirmed with an interesting change

The Premier League have confirmed the fixture calendar for the 2020/21 season, with an interesting slight alteration.

Manchester United are still to complete the current campaign, but it's now less than a month until the new season begins on 12 September.

However, it's unlikely United will start on that date due to reaching the latter stages of European competition - the same should apply to Manchester City.

There won't be a winter break due to the delayed start to the season but instead, game-week 18 will be split into two in both the week of 12/13 and 19/20 January.

In terms of fixtures, the list will be published no later than Friday 21 August.

OFFICIAL GAME-WEEK DATES (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

GW1: Saturday 12 September

GW2: Saturday 19 September

GW3: Saturday 26 September

GW4: Saturday 3 October

GW5: Saturday 17 October

GW6: Saturday 24 October

GW7: Saturday 31 October

GW8: Saturday 7 November

GW9: Saturday 21 November

GW10: Saturday 28 November

GW11: Saturday 5 December

GW12: Saturday 12 December

GW13: Wednesday 16 December

GW14: Saturday 19 December

GW15: Saturday 26 December

GW16: Monday 28 December

GW17: Saturday 2 January

GW18a: Wednesday 13 January

GW19: Saturday 16 January

GW18b: Wednesday 20 January

GW20: Saturday 23 January

GW21: Saturday 30 January

GW22: Wednesday 3 February

GW23: Saturday 6 February

GW24: Saturday 13 February

GW25: Saturday 20 February

GW26: Saturday 27 February

GW27: Saturday 6 March

GW28: Saturday 13 March

GW29: Saturday 20 March

GW30: Saturday 3 April

GW31: Saturday 10 April

GW32: Saturday 17 April

GW33: Saturday 24 April

GW34: Saturday 1 May

GW35: Saturday 8 May

GW36: Wednesday 12 May

GW37: Saturday 15 May

GW38: Sunday 23 May

Be sure to watch the latest News from Old Trafford with Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock, where he discusses Jadon Sancho's potential move falling through...