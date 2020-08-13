20/21 Premier League calendar confirmed with an interesting change
Alex Turk
The Premier League have confirmed the fixture calendar for the 2020/21 season, with an interesting slight alteration.
Manchester United are still to complete the current campaign, but it's now less than a month until the new season begins on 12 September.
However, it's unlikely United will start on that date due to reaching the latter stages of European competition - the same should apply to Manchester City.
There won't be a winter break due to the delayed start to the season but instead, game-week 18 will be split into two in both the week of 12/13 and 19/20 January.
In terms of fixtures, the list will be published no later than Friday 21 August.
OFFICIAL GAME-WEEK DATES (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):
GW1: Saturday 12 September
GW2: Saturday 19 September
GW3: Saturday 26 September
GW4: Saturday 3 October
GW5: Saturday 17 October
GW6: Saturday 24 October
GW7: Saturday 31 October
GW8: Saturday 7 November
GW9: Saturday 21 November
GW10: Saturday 28 November
GW11: Saturday 5 December
GW12: Saturday 12 December
GW13: Wednesday 16 December
GW14: Saturday 19 December
GW15: Saturday 26 December
GW16: Monday 28 December
GW17: Saturday 2 January
GW18a: Wednesday 13 January
GW19: Saturday 16 January
GW18b: Wednesday 20 January
GW20: Saturday 23 January
GW21: Saturday 30 January
GW22: Wednesday 3 February
GW23: Saturday 6 February
GW24: Saturday 13 February
GW25: Saturday 20 February
GW26: Saturday 27 February
GW27: Saturday 6 March
GW28: Saturday 13 March
GW29: Saturday 20 March
GW30: Saturday 3 April
GW31: Saturday 10 April
GW32: Saturday 17 April
GW33: Saturday 24 April
GW34: Saturday 1 May
GW35: Saturday 8 May
GW36: Wednesday 12 May
GW37: Saturday 15 May
GW38: Sunday 23 May
Be sure to watch the latest News from Old Trafford with Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock, where he discusses Jadon Sancho's potential move falling through...