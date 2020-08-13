Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

20/21 Premier League calendar confirmed with an interesting change

Alex Turk

The Premier League have confirmed the fixture calendar for the 2020/21 season, with an interesting slight alteration.

Manchester United are still to complete the current campaign, but it's now less than a month until the new season begins on 12 September.

However, it's unlikely United will start on that date due to reaching the latter stages of European competition - the same should apply to Manchester City.

There won't be a winter break due to the delayed start to the season but instead, game-week 18 will be split into two in both the week of 12/13 and 19/20 January.

In terms of fixtures, the list will be published no later than Friday 21 August.

OFFICIAL GAME-WEEK DATES (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

GW1: Saturday 12 September

GW2: Saturday 19 September

GW3: Saturday 26 September

GW4: Saturday 3 October

GW5: Saturday 17 October

GW6: Saturday 24 October

GW7: Saturday 31 October

GW8: Saturday 7 November

GW9: Saturday 21 November

GW10: Saturday 28 November

GW11: Saturday 5 December

GW12: Saturday 12 December

GW13: Wednesday 16 December

GW14: Saturday 19 December

GW15: Saturday 26 December

GW16: Monday 28 December

GW17: Saturday 2 January

GW18a: Wednesday 13 January

GW19: Saturday 16 January

GW18b: Wednesday 20 January

GW20: Saturday 23 January

GW21: Saturday 30 January

GW22: Wednesday 3 February

GW23: Saturday 6 February

GW24: Saturday 13 February

GW25: Saturday 20 February

GW26: Saturday 27 February

GW27: Saturday 6 March

GW28: Saturday 13 March

GW29: Saturday 20 March

GW30: Saturday 3 April

GW31: Saturday 10 April

GW32: Saturday 17 April

GW33: Saturday 24 April

GW34: Saturday 1 May

GW35: Saturday 8 May

GW36: Wednesday 12 May

GW37: Saturday 15 May

GW38: Sunday 23 May

Be sure to watch the latest News from Old Trafford with Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock, where he discusses Jadon Sancho's potential move falling through...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jadon Sancho speaks out amidst United transfer saga

Jadon Sancho has publicly spoken out amidst the long-running transfer saga linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong's Werder Bremen loan switch not imminent

Tahith Chong's loan to Werder Bremen won't be completed imminently, with a potential role still to play in Manchester United's season.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to keep Jesse Lingard at United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to keep Jesse Lingard at Manchester United, but can't guarantee him game time.

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba likely to agree United contract extension

Paul Pogba is reportedly expecting to begin contract extension talks with Manchester United at the end of the Europa League campaign.

Alex Turk

5 Things We Learned: Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen

Manchester United successfully reached their third semi-final of the season by beating FC Copenhagen 1-0 after extra time. This article examines the 5 things we learned from this match.

OmarGarrick

Juan Mata's Copenhagen impact extended stellar Europa League campaign

Juan Mata's positive impact for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen extended his brilliant Europa League campaign.

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba's Copenhagen display stresses the need for a new contract

Paul Pogba lit up the pitch for Manchester United as they beat FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'delighted' as Anthony Martial shines against Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's delighted with Anthony Martial after his brilliant performance as Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen.

Alex Turk

Confirmed United Team vs. Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his Manchester United team to face FC Copenhagen in tonight's Europa League quarter-final.

Alex Turk

David de Gea talks us through his five best games as a United player

David de Gea has given interesting insight into his five favourite games as a Manchester United player.

Alex Turk