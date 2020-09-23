SI.com
FIFA 21: 21 Manchester United players' ratings confirmed

Alex Turk

With the release of FIFA 21 fast-approaching, the majority of Manchester United's squad have had their player ratings confirmed.

The latest instalment in EA's popular football franchise arrives on October 6, and fans will be eager to play with United stars on Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Bruno Fernandes is the Reds' highest-rated player on 87, with David de Gea and Paul Pogba close behind on 86.

New signing Donny van de Beek boasts the club's joint-sixth highest rating, level with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on 83.

Mason Greenwood has been given the most-improved rating in the game, a +10 which has seen his FIFA 20 rating of 67 shoot up to 77.

That's the same rating as Daniel James and Odion Ighalo, and will only increase if he continues to impress in United's attack.

Take a look at the full list of ratings below:

Top 21 Manchester United players on FIFA 21

CAM Bruno Fernandes (87)

GK: David de Gea (86)

CM: Paul Pogba (86)

LW: Marcus Rashford (85)

ST: Anthony Martial (84)

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83)

CM: Donny van de Beek (83)

CB: Harry Maguire (82)

LB: Luke Shaw (81)

CDM: Fred (81)

GK: Dean Henderson (80)

GK: Sergio Romero (80)

CB: Victor Lindelof (80)

CDM: Nemanja Matic (80)

CB: Chris Smalling (79)

CB: Eric Bailly (79)

CDM: Scott McTominay (79)

CAM: Juan Mata (79)

RM: Mason Greenwood (77)

RM: Daniel James (77)

ST: Odion Ighalo (77)

