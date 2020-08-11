5 Things We Learned: Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted that his side dragged themselves into the Europa League semi-final after a nail-biting performance in Cologne, seeing of Danish side FC Copenhagen. Today, we shall be analysing 5 things we learnt from the game, including where improvement is needed for the fixture on Sunday.

Fernandes Steps Up... Again.

Many could argue that in times of importance, you need need a cool and collected individual to step up for the squad, portraying confidence throughout the team. Bruno Fernandes is that person who symbolises the Manchester United badge on the European stage. The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder was on the score sheet again tonight, taking his United tally to 11 goals in all competitions since his arrival in January.

Fernandes had the opportunity to give his side the lead deep into tonight’s extra-time period, witnessing the men in red struggle to breakdown the stubborn Danish side. It meant that pressure was on the attacker to break the deadlock, and he did just that.

It was highly probable that the majority of spectators expected The Portuguese international to execute his trademark ‘hop and skip’ penalty technique. However, Fernandes instinctively changed his run to the ball and fooled his opponent by completely mixing his style up. Whether this was organised before the game or not, it worked like a treat.

Karl-Johan Johnsson, the FC Copenhagen keeper put in a brilliant display, making 13 saves, further emphasising the importance of a leader, like Fernandes, in times of need.

Magical Martial

Before this season began, significant discussions between the Manchester United fanbase were worried about not replacing Belgian forward, Romelu Lukaku, looking lacklustre on paper up top. However, their current no. 9, Anthony Martial, was looking fantastic, dragging United to the Europa League semi-finals.

Throughout major periods in the game, Martial was discreetly United’s best forward. In many occasions, he went on dribbled runs which tore apart the defence of FC Copenhagen. Towards the end of the 90 minutes, he tricked his way through the lines, only to fail in converting his shot which was superbly blocked.

At times, he looked like he was playing in the school playground. Across the pitch, he would find the ball at his feet, look up and burst into through the row of bodies and inexplicably thread his way towards the oppositional penalty area. The movement from him felt like it had a Thierry Henry aura about it, gliding his feet towards the 18 yard box. moving at speeds Copenhagen couldn’t live with.

Robin van Persie was in awe over the striker in the BT Sport studio. “Too fast, too silky” were the expressions he used, “I think he’s a world-class player”. A brilliant footballer finally who is in the form of his life.

Jadon Sancho is Needed... and Fast

Much of the talk before this match wasn't entirely situated on the game. In fact, it was to do with the heavy speculation linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Old Trafford. Whilst United's exciting attacking trio were the stars of the show in this fixture, Solskjaer didn't decide to make an offensive change until extra time.

Whilst the substitution of Mason Greenwood for Juan Mata had an impact on the game, Mata is predominantly more effective when he is performing through the centre of the pitch. Daniel James is Solskjaer's only real winger from the bench and he has been massively out of form recently.

Sancho would reduce the need to rely on unnatural wingers because this is his natural position, as well as being a teenage sensation. Furthermore, his arrival would create competition for a starting place, keeping everyone on their toes whilst ensuring they all aren't guaranteed a starting space in the side.

Defensive Errors

Against a team with better quality at their disposal, United could have encountered themselves in real trouble by half-time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave the ball away during certain circumstances, but wasn't the only culprit, as United continually gifted opportunities to attack from inside their own defensive third. Mohamed Daramy should have scored at least one, while a handful of last-ditch blocks and headers from Eric Bailly prevented Copenhagen having a tap-in more than once.

The best chance during the second half also fell to Copenhagen. Rasmus Falk’s skill creating a an eye for goal which was closed down by Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United must improve on this as they will be punished against better opposition, with the likes of Inter Milan and Wolves potentially to play.

Two More Steps to Silverware

This game meant that Manchester United successfully reached their third semi-final of the season, the first time they have achieved this remark since 2008-09. What this highlights is a significant step in progression for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, but he will no doubt be wanting his hands on some silverware. As he has previously stated, Manchester United is a club that lives off winning trophies.

Another step forward has been taken, but The Norwegian will demand his team take another one towards trying to win the Europa League.