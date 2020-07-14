5 Things We Learned: Manchester United vs Southampton

Manchester United's result against Southampton doesn't mean that panic buttons should be pressed. Whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will still be disappointed his side couldn't see out the victory, the race for the top four is still in their hands. Today, we will be looking at the 5 things we learnt from the game.

Anthony Martial Loves Old Trafford

Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men underperforming across a lot of areas on the pitch, Anthony Martial once again showed why he is on the road to becoming a world class number nine for Manchester United. He is the 10th player to score 50 Premier League goals for the club after a devastating finish into the roof of the net. For Marcus Rashford’s equaliser, Martial exquisitely brought down Paul Pogba’s cross into the penalty area, physically holding off Jack Stephens before accurately slotting the ball to United’s number ten. To add to his all round performance, the Frenchman had more touches in the opposition box (8) than any other player, completed the most successful dribbles (6) and sprinted more than anyone (18), highlighting his energetic display. He will be hoping to continue his phenomenal scoring run (5) at Old Trafford, in the belief the team can successfully qualify for the Champions League.

Rashford Comes Alive

Throughout glimpses of United’s offensive play, Marcus Rashford was the player looking to get on the ball in major periods. When the opportunity arose to counter-attack Southampton, he kept on his favoured left side but gambled on occasions, positioning himself at the right time to bring United level. Rashford completed 2 successful dribbles and won 2 aerial duels, looking dangerous when in possession. Him and Martial now have 21 goals each to their name in what is turning out to be their best season’s on a personal level. This was arguably his best individual performance since the ‘Project Restart’, inspiring his team when other players, such as Mason Greenwood, had quieter days.

Squad Rotation is Needed

This game was the fourth consecutive time that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named an unchanged side in The Premier League. Although some may say this was a necessary decision, there was evidence to suggest that tiredness was starting to appear for some players. Paul Pogba was dispossessed for Stuart Armstrong’s goal, being sloppy on the ball within his own half. Nemanja Matic also looked lethargic during parts of the match, meaning United appeared to be uncomfortable when trying to keep possession. Despite winning 5 tackles, the Serbian looked tired and the team needed some freshness to drive them to victory. Unfortunately, this was unattainable. Important games are coming though, rapidly. Solskjaer may look at Thursday’s game against Crystal Palace as an opportunity to rest some players. Scott McTominay and Fred will prove to be useful assets in squad rotation, but will need to step up their game to ensure United finish in the top four.

Squad Depth is Needed

As the clock approached the 63rd minute, the first substitution took place for United. Paul Pogba came off the pitch for Fred and it felt like this was a turning point. United’s stability levels dropped and Southampton, to the naked eye, were knocking on the door at numerous times. Following this, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay and Daniel James also entered the fray. Although they were brought on to see out the victory, they ultimately failed. Furthermore, it seemed strange that Solskjaer’s side didn’t push on and strive to look for that third goal, which would’ve killed off the game. Instead, the players sat back and tried to defend a narrow lead. This issue raises concerns around United’s strength in depth. Had better performers been available off the bench, Solskjaer may have had the confidence to trust his other players to go for that third goal. Instead, fans were once again able to see the lack of offensive options available to bring on the pitch. Moreover, Mason Greenwood was marked well by Southampton left back, Ryan Bertrand, meaning he saw the ball on very few occasions. Perhaps if he hadn't started the last four games, he may have been that extra sharper to wriggle off the defender. This and very few attacking options from the sidelines portrayed the necessity to strengthen in the summer. It is essential for Manchester United that should they want to become a championship winning side, every position must have a strong back-up. Whether the club decides to splash the cash remains to be seen.

United Must Bounce Back

There is no arguing that the result is a bit of a setback for United in their hopes to qualify for The Champions League places. Although it is still in their hands, last night was an opportunity to climb into third place, one point above Chelsea and two above Leicester. Solskjaer’s men in red cannot afford anymore slip-ups in their bid to achieve this season’s objective. It may be wise to rest a few players in The FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Sunday to ensure all focus is set on the league. It is expected that the club respond to this disappointment by beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night. United have an easier run of fixtures compared to Chelsea and Leicester, but time will tell if last night’s performance was a huge opportunity missed. A better display is required to ensure this season proves to be a successful one. 3 wins from the remaining 3 games should be the minimum requirement.