As France and Argentina will now prepare to meet in the FIFA World Cup final, Manchester United will be welcoming home a World Cup winner. Both Lisandro Martinez and Raphaël Varane will feature in the final of the tournament.

This World Cup will go down as one to remember, from shocks and surprises to big country dominance, Qatar have hosted an unforgettable tournament. Argentina led by Lionel Messi have earned their right to face Kylian Mbappe and France in the final on the world stage.

As France look to go back to back and become one of the only nations to do so, Messi Will be looking to write his name in history and win his first World Cup. However, United will be one of only a handful of teams Who will be welcoming home a World Cup winner regardless of the result.

Martinez has not started as many games as he would’ve liked at the tournament. However, the centre back has been phenomenal yet again whenever featuring for Argentina.

Varane has once again played a huge part in his French side's success. By the conclusion of Sunday night, Varane could have won four Champions Leagues and 2 World Cups.

United fans will be rooting for both players, these two in particular are proving why they are currently regarded as one of the best central defensive defensive duos in Europe.

