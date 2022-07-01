Skip to main content
Aaron Wan Bissaka Determined To Show Erik Ten Hag He Has A Future At Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly named as one of the players that Manchester United wanted to offload this summer amid the arrival of Erik Ten Hag, however the full back wants to stake his claim, according to a report.

Wan-Bissaka joined United for a fee of around £50million from Crystal Palace and was subject to a number of peoples criticism last season following disappointing performances. 

Diogo Dalot was given a good run of games last season and is reported to be United’s first choice right back next season, however Wan-Bissaka wants to make a claim for himself, reportedly. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The English right back has already shown on social media that he is pushing hard in pre season training as he looks to make an impact during United’s pre-season tour. 

In the past weeks, Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a number of clubs amid a possible Old Trafford exit this summer - including a sensational return to Crystal Palace. 

The complexity of a deal returning the right back to Palace would be what keeps the move from happening with only a loan being fees-able. 

According to a report from Alex Crook of TalkSport:

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka is determined to show Erik ten Hag he has a future at Manchester United. Ten Hag is said to have been impressed with Wan-Bissaka’s attitude and is likely to give him the chance to prove himself in pre-season.”

By Alex Wallacejust now
