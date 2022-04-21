Skip to main content
Report: Agent Close to European Giants Working on Manchester United Sale

An agent close to Serie A side Roma is working on the Manchester United exit of midfielder Nemanja Matic this summer, claims a report.

Matic has already announced that he will be leaving United in the summer, even though his current deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2023.

Roma have been linked with the Serbian in recent days but more details have emerged about the situation.

matic

Journalists Daniele Longo and Francesco Balzani have reported for Calciomercato that the transfer for the midfielder is being handled by an agent who is close to Roma.

And Matic, it is stated, will be happy to reunite with Jose Mourinho in the summer after having worked with him at United and Chelsea in the past.

It is stated that Matic's current wage demand will be a problem for Roma but wage tax regulations in Italy allow for a chance to reduce the wage of footballers. And this can help the Roman club.

Matic has not been a regular for United this season and his importance at the club has reduced over time.

